Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 225 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Naples Global Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Evergy in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Evergy by 43.9% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evergy alerts:

In related news, Director C John Wilder purchased 6,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.55 per share, with a total value of $424,889.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews purchased 7,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.67 per share, with a total value of $501,401.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 247,581 shares of company stock valued at $15,949,958. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EVRG shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Evergy stock opened at $66.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.43. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.88 and a 1-year high of $69.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 59.95%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.