Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 800 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Naples Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 312.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $60.61 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $56.52 and a one year high of $65.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

