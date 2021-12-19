Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,554,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,958 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.93% of Nasdaq worth $273,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 390,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,726,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,356,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 253,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,488,000 after buying an additional 36,379 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,548,000 after buying an additional 139,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 37,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,540,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 1,749 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total transaction of $351,129.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total value of $178,345.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,344 shares of company stock worth $1,087,150. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on NDAQ. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Nasdaq from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.75.

NDAQ opened at $201.07 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.28 and a 12 month high of $214.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.65.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.49%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

