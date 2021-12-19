Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $29.63

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.63 and last traded at $29.95, with a volume of 224196 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.57.

NPSNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Naspers in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Naspers in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Naspers Ltd. operates as Internet and media group. It operates through the following business segments: Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, and Edtech. The company was founded on May 12, 1915 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.

