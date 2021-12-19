National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for H2O Innovation Inc. (CVE:HEO)

H2O Innovation Inc. (CVE:HEO) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of H2O Innovation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.06. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock.

H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$38.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$36.63 million.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HEO. Raymond James upped their target price on H2O Innovation from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on H2O Innovation from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Thursday.

H2O Innovation stock opened at C$2.57 on Friday. H2O Innovation has a 12 month low of C$1.91 and a 12 month high of C$3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.05, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$219.19 million and a PE ratio of 88.62.

H2O Innovation Company Profile

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers systems and equipment for the production of drinking and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater; and provides products and membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts.

