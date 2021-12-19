National Bankshares Boosts Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$98.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$97.00 to C$98.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CP. Atlantic Securities restated an overweight rating and set a C$111.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James set a C$98.00 target price on Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$98.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$167.62.

CP stock opened at C$93.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.23. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of C$82.12 and a 12-month high of C$100.00. The stock has a market cap of C$62.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$93.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$91.78.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.97 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.2299998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 16.35%.

In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.56, for a total value of C$1,767,893.30.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

