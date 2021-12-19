Natural Investments LLC Sells 24,674 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Natural Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 941,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 24,674 shares during the quarter. Curtiss-Wright comprises approximately 29.9% of Natural Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Natural Investments LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $118,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 17.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 4.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 359,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,746,000 after acquiring an additional 13,928 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

CW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company.

In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,200 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 10,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total value of $1,396,896.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CW opened at $132.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.76. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $103.55 and a 12-month high of $136.97.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $620.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.94 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 9.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.