NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Receives $5.79 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.79.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NWG shares. Investec raised shares of NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of NWG stock opened at $5.79 on Thursday. NatWest Group has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.88. The firm has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. NatWest Group had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 5.72%. Analysts expect that NatWest Group will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in NatWest Group by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 98,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 44,229 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in NatWest Group during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in NatWest Group by 1,586.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 636,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 598,618 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in NatWest Group by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new position in NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

