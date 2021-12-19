Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI)

Investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 175.00% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

NASDAQ AERI opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $378.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.85. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $21.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.71.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $29.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.13 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 159.85% and a negative return on equity of 1,531.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 10,793 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 357.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 68,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

