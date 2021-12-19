Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Short Interest Down 30.9% in November

Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 93,100 shares, a decline of 30.9% from the November 15th total of 134,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 931.0 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NEMTF shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Nemetschek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Nemetschek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Nemetschek from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.

Get Nemetschek alerts:

Shares of NEMTF remained flat at $$127.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. Nemetschek has a 12 month low of $61.95 and a 12 month high of $127.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.84.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.