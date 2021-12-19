NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Gap Up to $31.58

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.58, but opened at $32.99. NeoGenomics shares last traded at $30.74, with a volume of 1,656 shares changing hands.

NEO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens cut their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.90.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 94.75 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.66 and a quick ratio of 7.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.44.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Mallon bought 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.63 per share, with a total value of $520,710.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas Matthew Brown sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $1,239,654.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 111,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 99,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the third quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 107.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 42,913 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

