New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of New Jersey Resources worth $4,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NJR opened at $40.35 on Friday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $32.48 and a twelve month high of $44.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $532.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. New Jersey Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.85%.

NJR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.20.

In other news, Director James H. Degraffenreidt, Jr. acquired 4,000 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.04 per share, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

