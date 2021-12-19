New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 1,326 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $5,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 2,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

In other Wingstop news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.07, for a total value of $117,165.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $3,322,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,929 shares of company stock worth $3,480,276. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $164.49 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a one year low of $112.49 and a one year high of $187.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.31 and its 200 day moving average is $165.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.15, a PEG ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Wingstop had a net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 68.69%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WING. Barclays upped their target price on Wingstop from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital began coverage on Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Wingstop from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Wingstop from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.72.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

