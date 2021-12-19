New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 5,398 Shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,398 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.07% of Scientific Games worth $5,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SGMS. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 422.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the second quarter worth $39,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the second quarter worth $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 86.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games stock opened at $60.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 1.94. Scientific Games Co. has a 1 year low of $36.89 and a 1 year high of $90.20.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.57 million. Scientific Games had a net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Scientific Games Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

