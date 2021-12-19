New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $4,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 55.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

JJSF opened at $155.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.51 and a beta of 0.59. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12 month low of $134.68 and a 12 month high of $181.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.84 and a 200 day moving average of $160.85.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $323.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.30 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.633 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 87.24%.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $107,447.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $401,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JJSF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JJSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF).

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.