New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 13,482 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 285,320 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,482 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $5,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMPQ. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,734 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Umpqua by 189.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 54,988 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Umpqua in the second quarter valued at $875,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Umpqua by 3.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Umpqua by 12.2% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 80,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,828 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $18.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.49. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $14.49 and a 12-month high of $22.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $308.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.66 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 17.75%. Umpqua’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

A number of research firms recently commented on UMPQ. Truist cut Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial cut Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities cut Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens cut Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.08.

In other news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

