New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases New Shares in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 97,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,364,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monument Capital Management purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth $574,000. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth $339,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth $4,297,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Rezny Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth $644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Victoria’s Secret news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $59,707.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $363,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

VSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.44.

Shares of NYSE VSCO opened at $49.53 on Friday. Victoria’s Secret has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Victoria’s Secret’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Victoria's Secret Company Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

