New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of WD-40 worth $5,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in WD-40 by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in WD-40 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in WD-40 by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in WD-40 by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 697 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in WD-40 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WD-40 alerts:

In related news, VP Richard T. Clampitt sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $746,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDFC opened at $236.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 46.53 and a beta of -0.23. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $207.11 and a 1-year high of $333.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.27.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $115.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.50 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of WD-40 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of WD-40 from $238.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.