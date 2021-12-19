NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $88.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is engaged in acquiring, owning, operating and selectively developing multifamily properties. It operates primarily in the Southeastern United States and Texas. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is based in Dallas, United States. “

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

NXRT has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist increased their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NexPoint Residential Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.25.

NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $78.47 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.33 and a beta of 1.01. NexPoint Residential Trust has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $80.52.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.82). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 9.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -192.40%.

In related news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $348,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.