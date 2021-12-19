NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) CAO Sells $1,773,750.00 in Stock

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,773,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NKE stock opened at $161.36 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.44 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $255.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 39.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 43.9% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.21.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

