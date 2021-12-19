NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) CAO Sells $1,773,750.00 in Stock

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,773,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NKE stock opened at $161.36 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.44 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $255.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94.
NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 39.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 43.9% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.21.
About NIKE
NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.
