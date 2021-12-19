Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Short Interest Up 24.3% in November

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,110,000 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the November 15th total of 17,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 20.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JWN shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Nordstrom from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Nordstrom from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

In related news, Director Bradley D. Tilden acquired 22,000 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.27 per share, for a total transaction of $467,940.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 293.3% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 122.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $20.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 505.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.51. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $18.94 and a 1-year high of $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 0.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

