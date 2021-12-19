Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) CFO Sells $57,165.46 in Stock

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) CFO Jed W. Ballard sold 1,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $57,165.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NRIM opened at $42.73 on Friday. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a one year low of $31.73 and a one year high of $48.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.23 million, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.72.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.02). Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $33.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 24.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huber Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 3.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 243,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,412,000 after purchasing an additional 8,830 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 23.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 148.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 72,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 43,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 8.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 11,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

