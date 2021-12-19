NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NortonLifeLock’s earnings. NortonLifeLock posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.89 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NortonLifeLock.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 216.09%. The firm had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NLOK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

NLOK traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.72. 8,629,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,910,767. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.73. NortonLifeLock has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $28.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 283.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 27.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 50.0% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

