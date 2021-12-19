NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 315,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,618 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.05% of NortonLifeLock worth $7,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 3.6% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.4% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 5.9% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 15.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.8% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 81,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on NLOK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $25.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.17 and a 200 day moving average of $25.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.73. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.27 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 216.09% and a net margin of 32.95%. NortonLifeLock’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

