Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 37.6% from the November 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NVZMY stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.85. 10,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,670. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 45.32, a P/E/G ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.49. Novozymes A/S has a 1-year low of $56.26 and a 1-year high of $81.35.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVZMY. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

