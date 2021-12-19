Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 7.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 314,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,812 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $31,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nucor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $118.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $47.94 and a one year high of $128.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.42.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.69%.

Nucor announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NUE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

