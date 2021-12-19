Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 100.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 23.5% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nucor in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Nucor in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.17.

NYSE:NUE opened at $118.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.53. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $47.94 and a 1 year high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company’s revenue was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 22.82 EPS for the current year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.69%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

