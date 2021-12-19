NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

NS has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.33.

Shares of NS stock opened at $14.33 on Thursday. NuStar Energy has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $20.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.60 and its 200 day moving average is $16.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 2.51.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $412.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.58 million. NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 53.34% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NuStar Energy will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.17%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -116.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 66,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 35,163 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,567 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 4,791 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,398,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 124,431 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 430,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,783,000 after buying an additional 230,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

