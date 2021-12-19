Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.44.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OSH. Cowen began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Truist cut their target price on Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock.

Oak Street Health stock opened at $33.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.97 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.04 and its 200 day moving average is $48.51. Oak Street Health has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.53 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 133.13% and a negative net margin of 27.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oak Street Health will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $699,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 2,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $79,688.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 630,819 shares of company stock worth $26,771,032. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSH. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Oak Street Health by 284.2% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 43,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 32,486 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Oak Street Health during the second quarter valued at about $4,825,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Oak Street Health by 332.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Oak Street Health during the second quarter valued at about $13,664,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Oak Street Health by 31.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,899,000 after acquiring an additional 53,064 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

