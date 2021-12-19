Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $8.25 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a specialty finance company. It provides customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The company generates current income and capital appreciation by providing companies with flexible and innovative financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans and preferred equity. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, formerly known as Fifth Street Finance Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, JMP Securities upped their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.88.

Shares of OCSL stock opened at $7.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $7.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average of $7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 113.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.79%.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 4,214,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $29,922,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 48,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $361,297.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,419,071 shares of company stock valued at $31,459,124 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 241.7% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

