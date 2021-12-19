Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) vs. United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Financial Comparison

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) and United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Olaplex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.0% of United-Guardian shares are held by institutional investors. 29.1% of United-Guardian shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Olaplex and United-Guardian, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Olaplex 0 2 9 1 2.92 United-Guardian 0 0 0 0 N/A

Olaplex currently has a consensus price target of $34.73, suggesting a potential upside of 45.00%. Given Olaplex’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Olaplex is more favorable than United-Guardian.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Olaplex and United-Guardian’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Olaplex N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A United-Guardian $10.99 million 6.81 $3.31 million $0.90 18.11

United-Guardian has higher revenue and earnings than Olaplex.

Profitability

This table compares Olaplex and United-Guardian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Olaplex N/A N/A N/A United-Guardian 32.86% 37.54% 32.40%

Summary

United-Guardian beats Olaplex on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings Inc. is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels. Olaplex Holdings Inc. is based in SANTA BARBARA, Calif.

About United-Guardian

United-Guardian, Inc. develops and manufactures pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R. Globus in 1942 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

