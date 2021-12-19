Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the November 15th total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

OLO stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,639,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,027. OLO has a twelve month low of $20.69 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.86.

Get OLO alerts:

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. OLO had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 30.84%. The company had revenue of $37.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.33 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OLO will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OLO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

In other news, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 22,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $615,781.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer bought 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,532.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 956,453 shares of company stock worth $27,306,050 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLO. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in OLO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in OLO by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in OLO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,491,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in OLO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in OLO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. 48.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.