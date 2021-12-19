One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.40.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OLP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of One Liberty Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Collins Stewart initiated coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Aegis raised their price objective on shares of One Liberty Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of One Liberty Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of OLP stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $34.42. The company had a trading volume of 253,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,931. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.76 million, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. One Liberty Properties has a one year low of $19.03 and a one year high of $35.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.15 and its 200 day moving average is $31.15.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.12. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 44.68% and a return on equity of 12.07%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that One Liberty Properties will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.51%.

In other One Liberty Properties news, VP Justin Clair sold 3,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $115,078.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,835 shares of company stock valued at $131,403 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,687,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,916,000 after buying an additional 54,088 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 505,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,577,000 after buying an additional 27,444 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 363,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,310,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,950,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 321,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,809,000 after buying an additional 56,411 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

