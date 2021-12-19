Online Vacation Center (OTCMKTS:ONVC) Trading Up 4%

Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:ONVC)’s share price was up 4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.31 and last traded at $1.31. Approximately 129 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average of $2.01.

Online Vacation Center Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ONVC)

Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of vacation travel services. Its portfolio of travel companies include: Online Vacation Center; Enrichment Journeys; Dunhill Vacations News; Luxury Link; Home Based Travel Experts; and Expedia Cruise Ship Centers. The company was founded by Edward B.

