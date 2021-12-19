Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $919.82 Million

Brokerages expect Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) to announce sales of $919.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $934.88 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $905.30 million. Option Care Health reported sales of $804.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full-year sales of $3.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Option Care Health.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $891.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.47 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.

OPCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Option Care Health from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Option Care Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

NASDAQ OPCH opened at $26.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Option Care Health has a 12 month low of $14.58 and a 12 month high of $28.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 56.68 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.63.

In other Option Care Health news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,053,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933,454 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,859,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,157,744 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 21.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,109,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,802 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 38.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,666,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408,728 shares during the period. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 0.3% in the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 6,043,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,615,000 after purchasing an additional 15,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Option Care Health (OPCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.