ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Stock Price Up 7.8%

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) shares rose 7.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.82 and last traded at $13.82. Approximately 2,487 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 243,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.82.

ORIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.27. The company has a market capitalization of $589.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.81.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.11. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 291.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

