Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $46.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Origin Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company which provides services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net-worth individuals and retail clients. The Company offers banking products and services such as savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking, and e-statements. Origin Bancorp Inc. is based Louisiana, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on Origin Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.25.

Shares of Origin Bancorp stock opened at $41.17 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.33 million, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.10. Origin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $25.88 and a 12 month high of $47.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $68.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.74 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 32.40%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Origin Bancorp will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.56%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Origin Bancorp by 6.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after buying an additional 6,126 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 164.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 68.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $2,206,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 5.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

