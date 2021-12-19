Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Short Interest Down 29.6% in November

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the November 15th total of 89,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised Orkla ASA from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from 77.00 to 82.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Nordea Equity Research raised Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Orkla ASA in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Orkla ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

ORKLY traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.56. The company had a trading volume of 20,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,419. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.53. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.28. Orkla ASA has a 12-month low of $8.72 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Orkla ASA had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter.

Orkla ASA Company Profile

Orkla ASA engages in the distribution of branded consumer goods to the grocery, out of home, specialized retail, pharmacy, and bakery sectors. It operates its business through the following segments: Orkla Foods, Orkla Confectionery and Snacks, Orkla Care, Orkla Food Ingredients, Headquarters, Branded Consumer Goods including Headquarter, Hydro Power, and Financial Investments.

