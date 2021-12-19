Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

OCDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

OCDX stock opened at $19.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion and a PE ratio of -38.90. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a one year low of $15.14 and a one year high of $22.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $522.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.36 million. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 40.10%. On average, research analysts predict that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 75,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $1,488,904.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 69,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter.

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

