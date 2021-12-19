OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $49.61

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $49.61 and traded as high as $59.25. OTC Markets Group shares last traded at $59.25, with a volume of 2,192 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OTC Markets Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get OTC Markets Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $698.68 million, a PE ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.78 and its 200-day moving average is $49.64.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $25.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.13 million. Research analysts anticipate that OTC Markets Group Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. OTC Markets Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.86%.

About OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM)

OTC Markets Group, Inc engages in the provision of trading, corporate, and market data services. The firm operates through the following business lines: OTC Link, Market Data Licensing and Corporate Services. The OTC Link LLC operates two ATSs, OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN, which provide trading services to FINRA member broker-dealer subscribers.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for OTC Markets Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTC Markets Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.