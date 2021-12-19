Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Outokumpu Oyj is engages in the manufacturing of stainless steel. Its business area consists of Stainless Coil EMEA, Stainless Coil Americas, Stainless APAC and High Performance Stainless and Alloy. The company operates primarily in Europe, Middle East and Africa, Americas and Asia-Pacific. Outokumpu Oyj is headquartered in Espoo, Finland. “

Get Outokumpu Oyj alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Outokumpu Oyj currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.50.

Shares of OUTKY stock opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Outokumpu Oyj has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.15.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Outokumpu Oyj had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Analysts expect that Outokumpu Oyj will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Outokumpu Oyj

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades as well as tailored products.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outokumpu Oyj (OUTKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Outokumpu Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outokumpu Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.