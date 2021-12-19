Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Receives $4.35 Average Price Target from Analysts

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.35.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OVID shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ OVID opened at $3.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $221.30 million, a PE ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.71. Ovid Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $4.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.68.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ovid Therapeutics will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVID. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $317,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $197,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $316,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 167.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 85,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 53,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.67% of the company’s stock.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

