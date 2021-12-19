Owlet Inc (NYSE:OWLT) Short Interest Up 21.8% in November

Owlet Inc (NYSE:OWLT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the November 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 737,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Owlet stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.01. The stock had a trading volume of 338,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.78. Owlet has a fifty-two week low of $2.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.10.

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $31.51 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Owlet will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on OWLT. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Owlet from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Owlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut Owlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Owlet during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Owlet during the third quarter worth $60,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Owlet in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owlet in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owlet during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. 49.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owlet Company Profile

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc

