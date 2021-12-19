P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) Lifted to Buy at DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of BKFKF opened at $66.85 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.60. P/F Bakkafrost has a 1 year low of $63.89 and a 1 year high of $92.93.

About P/F Bakkafrost

Bakkafrost P/F engages production and sale of a wide range of salmon products. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Value Added Products (VAP); and Fishmeal, Oil and Feed (FOF). The Farming segment involves in the breeding and on-growing of salmon as well as the harvesting, sales, and distribution of salmon.

