Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) Shares Bought by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 214,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $6,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GCOW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 125,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 15,650 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $640,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of GCOW stock opened at $31.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.32 and a 200 day moving average of $31.03.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.