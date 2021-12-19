PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Cut to “Market Perform” at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bradesco Corretora reduced their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.36.
NYSE:PAGS opened at $25.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.91. PagSeguro Digital has a fifty-two week low of $24.14 and a fifty-two week high of $62.83.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 219.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 58.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PagSeguro Digital Company Profile
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.
