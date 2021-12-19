PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Cut to “Market Perform” at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bradesco Corretora reduced their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.36.

NYSE:PAGS opened at $25.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.91. PagSeguro Digital has a fifty-two week low of $24.14 and a fifty-two week high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 15.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 219.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 58.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

