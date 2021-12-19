Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Palatin Technologies, Inc is a development-stage medical technology company involved in developing and commercializing products and technologies for diagnostic imaging, cancer therapy and ethical drug development These developments are based on its proprietary monoclonal antibody radiolabeling and enabling peptide platform technologies. “

Get Palatin Technologies alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Palatin Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 30th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Palatin Technologies from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of Palatin Technologies stock opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $123.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.85. Palatin Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $1.30.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Palatin Technologies will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 164.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 31,289 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 85.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 93,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 43,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 76.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 43,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin and natriuretic peptide receptor systems. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, a peptide melanocortin receptor 4 agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Palatin Technologies (PTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Palatin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palatin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.