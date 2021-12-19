Pantheon Investment Group LLC Boosts Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Pantheon Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,454 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TOL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Toll Brothers by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,642,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $615,269,000 after buying an additional 589,777 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in Toll Brothers by 1.2% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,203,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,707,000 after buying an additional 59,880 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Toll Brothers by 7.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,122,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,343,000 after buying an additional 293,461 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Toll Brothers by 13.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,141,837 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,820,000 after buying an additional 259,612 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Toll Brothers by 8.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,533,612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,658,000 after buying an additional 122,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $68.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.77. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.22 and a 1-year high of $75.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.48%. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 10.21%.

In other Toll Brothers news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.91, for a total transaction of $36,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $371,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock worth $615,185. 10.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.17.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

