Pantheon Investment Group LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

Pantheon Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA) by 6.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 279,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,684,000 after acquiring an additional 39,589 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 119,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,789,000 after acquiring an additional 14,288 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period.

Shares of VFVA opened at $102.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.12.

