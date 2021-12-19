Pantheon Investment Group LLC Has $820,000 Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Pantheon Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $54,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $54,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 43.7% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.8% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of KO opened at $57.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.43. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $58.92.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.35%.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 12,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $691,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,282 shares of company stock worth $5,319,662 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.29.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.